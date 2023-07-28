Army Hosts Seminar For Social Media Influencers On Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs in conjunction with the UKAN KURUGH FOUNDATION held the 27th Edition of Social Media Seminar in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State on Thursday 27 July 2023. The theme for the seminar is “Social Media as an Effective Tool for Enhancing Civil-Military Relations”. The Seminar which was conceived in 2018 is aimed at strengthening Nigerian Army’s Civil-Military Cooperation

While welcoming the participants, the Chief of Civil Military Affairs Nigerian Army, Maj Gen NC Ugbo ably represented by the Director of Civil Military Affairs, Brig Gen BP Koughna noted that the event which would be sustained across the States is part of the vision and commitment of the current leadership of the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, in repositioning the service for operational effectiveness and professionalism of duties. He said, the seminar is part of the effort geared towards bridging the existing gap with the media and also strengthening the existing relationship with the civil populace.

General Ugbo further highlighted on the achievements and successes recorded through Non kinetic and kinetic operational approach, he thanked the Chief of Army Staff for availing the opportunity through his approval and support in making the event a reality.

In his remarks, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army, Major General HT Dada explained that updating the media on the roles and activities of the Nigerian Army will help to improve their understanding in balancing their reportage for national interest.

General Dada further called on social media influencers, bloggers/online journalists to rally support for the Nigerian Army and also encourage them to enlighten the general populace on the dangers of misinformation/fake news for the general security of Nigeria. He noted that the seminar became necessary having understood that millions of Nigerians rely on social media platforms as their sources of information, hence, the need for the influencers and online journalists to fact-check every information at their disposals before sharing on their various social media platform and websites.

Highpoint of the event were interactive session, presentation of plaques and group photograph amongst others.