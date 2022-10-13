Army Honours Retired Senior Officers

The Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps on Wednesday 12 October 2022 organized a Pulling Out Parade in honour of 11 retired senior officers at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Abalti barracks Ojuelegba Lagos.

In his valedictory speech, the Special Guest of Honour who doubles as the Reviewing Officer Maj Gen Adekunle Martins on behalf of other retired senior officers after thanking God for his guidance and protection throughout their service year expressed his appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya for his support to the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and approval of resources for the ceremony. He further expressed his gratitude to the Corps Commander Ordnance, Maj Gen AM Alabi for his untiring efforts in putting the ceremony together.

The Reviewing Officer used the avenue to urge Nigerian Army personnels to build on their efforts by fashioning a more ingenious ways to sustain Nigerian Army operations. He added that the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and the Nigerian Army at large are waxing stronger on adherence to the laid down Customs and Traditions of the Nigerian Army.

The retired senior officers pulled out in the occasion were Maj Gen AA Martins, Maj Gen RO Yusuf, Maj Gen AO Okoh, Maj Gen HR Momoh, Maj Gen MA Masanawa, Maj Gen JI Unuigbe, Maj Gen AM Dauda, Maj Gen AD Chinoko, Brig Gen CS Uwah, Brig Gen CFJ Udaya, and Brig Gen PN Okeson.

In attendance at the colourful event were the Chief of Logistics (Army) Maj Gen OA Akintade, Corps Commander Engineer Maj Gen KO Kadiri, Corps Commader Supply and Transport Maj Gen E Akerejola, Corps Commader Electrical and Mechanical Engineers Maj Gen A Mohammed, Acting Corps Commander Medical Col IB Solebo, General Officer Commanding 2 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen AS Chinade, General Officer Commanding 81 Division Nigerian Army Maj Gen OC Ajunwa and host of distinguished invited guests.

Highpoints of the ceremony were the inspection of guards, march past, valedictory speech, group photograph and the pulling-out of the retired senior officers.

