Army Holds Social Media Seminar In Sokoto

Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs in conjunction with Security Affairs Limited today Friday 3 June 2022 is holding the 20th edition of the Social Media Seminar for Social Media Influencers, bloggers and Civil Society Organizations in Sokoto Guest Inn, Sokoto State.

The Seminar which was conceived in 2018 is aimed at strengthening Nigerian Army’s Civil-Military Cooperation and curbing the menace of fake news syndrome.

The theme of the Seminar is, “The Nigerian Army’s Non-Kinetic Lines of Operation: Critical Roles of the Social Media”.