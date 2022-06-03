News

Army Holds Social Media Seminar In Sokoto

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
47

Army Headquarters Department of Civil-Military Affairs in conjunction with Security Affairs Limited today Friday 3 June 2022 is holding the 20th edition of the Social Media Seminar for Social Media Influencers, bloggers and Civil Society Organizations in Sokoto Guest Inn, Sokoto State.

The Seminar which was conceived in 2018 is aimed at strengthening Nigerian Army’s Civil-Military Cooperation and curbing the menace of fake news syndrome.
The theme of the Seminar is, “The Nigerian Army’s Non-Kinetic Lines of Operation: Critical Roles of the Social Media”.

Anthony Adeniyi15 hours ago
47

Related Articles

RRS Rewards Outstanding Officers, Teams

15 hours ago

EFCC Arrests Thirty-Nine Suspected Cyber-Fraudsters In Ibadan

15 hours ago

FG To Partner ActionAid On Poverty Reduction Among Youths

1 day ago
NCC

NCC Solicits cCnsumers’ Support To Improve Telecoms Service Delivery

1 day ago