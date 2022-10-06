Army Holds Social Media Awareness For Troops In Lagos

The Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Command has conducted a social media sensitization lecture today, Thursday 6th October, 2022 for troops of 81 Division Nigerian Army in Lagos.

The lecture which was designed to enhance troops understanding of the importance of social media in military operations, Armed Forces of Nigeria social media policy as well as dealing with the menace of fake news, had in attendance participants drawn from formations and units within 81 Division Area of Responsibility.

Addressing the participants at the Division’s Officers’ Mess, Outer Marina Victoria Island, Lagos, the General Officer Commanding 81 Division, Major General OC Ajunwa represented by the Director Educational Services of the Division, Brigadier General AA Ahmed, urged the participants to always uphold professionalism either online or offline and continue to be good ambassadors while discharging their constitutional duties.