Army Holds COAS Second Quarter Conference 2022

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Nigerian Army (NA) is scheduled to commence the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Second Quarter Conference 2022 from Monday 13 to Friday 17 June 2022 at the Army Headquarters Command Officers’ Mess 1, Asokoro, Abuja.

The five-day conference will afford the NA the opportunity to re-appraise its administrative activities in the past 3 months and retrospectively evaluate all ongoing Nigerian Army operational engagements nationwide, with a view to making projections for the next quarter.

The conference will also provide a platform for the COAS to effectively interact with Field Commanders.

This engagement will cover a wide range of activities, including training, operations, administration and logistics. The COAS, Lt Gen Faruk Yahaya is expected to declare the event open on Tuesday, 14 June 2022, after which, there will be series of briefs and presentations.

Expectedly, participants at the conference will include Principal Staff Officers, Corps Commanders, Operational Commanders amongst others.

