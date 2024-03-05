Army Has No Desire to Truncate Democracy – COAS Lagbaja

The Nigerian Army has said that it remains resolute in its determination to protect and uphold democracy in Nigeria.

The Force also vowed that ut “will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason.”

This was disclosed by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, at a seminar on career planning and management organised by the Army headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to Lagbaja, the Army has no plan to interfere in or truncate democracy in Nigeria.

He said, “Permit me to seize this opportunity to reiterate that the Armed Forces of Nigeria, particularly the Nigerian Army has come to terms with the country’s choice of democracy as the preferred system of governance.

“We are, therefore, agents of democracy and have no desire to truncate it. The Nigerian Army will continue to defend our constitution and not suspend it for whatever reason. It is the duty of our elected leaders to lead while the military does its job as enshrined in our constitution.

“Nigerian Army personnel must therefore remain professional and be above board as they discharge their constitutional duties.”