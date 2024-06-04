Army Hands Over Rescue CUSTECH Students to Kogi Govt

The Nigerian Army on Monday formally handed over eight recently rescued students abducted from the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, to the Kogi State Government.

Receiving the students was the Kogi State Governor, Ahmed Ododo, at the Headquarters Nigerian Army Conference Room in Abuja.

According to a statement issued by the army, the students were taken hostage by Kidnappers on May 9, 2024.

The army said the students “were extricated from their abductors following coordinated search and rescue operations by the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force and other security agencies. The rescue mission took place in the dense forest near Oro Ago Village in Kwara State, where the students had been held captive by the terrorists.

“Representing the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Major General Abdulsalam Ibrahim, assured Governor Ododo that the Nigerian Army and other collaborating security agencies remain committed to securing lives and property of law abiding citizens. He emphasized that the troops, in synergy with other security forces, have intensified their efforts to track down the kidnappers and bring them to justice.

“Governor Ahmed Ododo expressed profound gratitude to the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their dedication and sacrifice in rescuing the students. He affirmed confidence in the capability of the security forces to secure the release of the remaining hostages. The Governor also reiterated the Kogi State Government’s unwavering support for the security forces in the ongoing operations against terrorism and other criminalities in the state.

“Accompanying the Governor at the handover ceremony were key state functionaries, including the Secretary to the Kogi State Government, Alhaji Ali Bello, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Abdullahi Bello; and the Vice Chancellor of CUSTECH, Prof. Abdurahman Asipita.

“The Nigerian Army calls on the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest security agency, as collective efforts are crucial in the fight against terrorism and criminality in the region.

“This successful rescue operation underscores the commitment of the Nigerian security forces to ensuring the safety and security of all citizens.”