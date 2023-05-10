Army General Tasks Commanders On Operational Efficiency

The General Officer Commanding 8 Division Nigerian Army cum Commander Joint Taskforce North West Operation HADARIN DAJI, Major General Godwin Mutkut has tasked junior level Commanders to utilize acquired training for operational efficiency in the field.

The GOC gave the charge while addressing participants during the opening ceremony of 8 Division Operations Planning Cadre 2023 organized for junior-level commanders of the Armed Forces and other paramilitary organizations, at Giginya Barracks in Sokoto on Tuesday 9 May 2023.

Declaring open the 5-day training programme with the theme “Improving Skills and Techniques of Middle-Level Cadre Officers in Joint Operations Planning Process”, Major General Muktuk noted that the training is well-timed, considering the nature of ongoing operations in the region which required joint planning and coordination among the security agencies. He revealed that the cadre will help to improve the knowledge, skills, and capability of the participants as well as improve synergy among the security agencies in tackling the contemporary security challenges in the Northwest zone.

The GOC called on the participants to give painstaking attention to details during the lectures and to apply the acquired knowledge in the ongoing operations to achieve the desired objectives of the cadre. The Theater Commander further hinted that the cadre is in line with the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya’s vision which is to have “A professional Nigerian Army Ready to Accomplish Assigned Mission within a Joint Environment in the Defence of Nigeria”.

The participants for the Cadre were drawn from various formations and units of the armed forces including paramilitary agencies within 8 Division Areas of Responsibility.