Army Donates 60 Beds To Hospital

The health facility constructed and fully equipped by the Nigerian Army, contains female and male wards, Children ward, Labour Room, Doctors’ offices, Nurse station as well as a reception

The people of Kishi in Irepo Local Government of Oyo state were today full of joy and accolades for the Nigerian Army (NA) as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya commissioned an ultra modern 60 bed hospital ward at the General Hospital, Kishi.

Speaking at the commissioning, the COAS General Faruk Yahaya described the project as one of his special Intervention Civil Military Cooperation projects aimed at winning the hearts and minds of Nigerians by complementing existing infrastructures.