Army Distributes Relief Materials To Widows, Orphans

As part of Operation HADIN KAI Corporate Social Responsibility, the Theatre Commander Joint Taskforce (JTF) North East (NE) Operation HADIN KAI, Major General Christopher Musa has on Thursday, 5 May, 2022 distributes relief materials to Widows and Orphans in Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri, Borno State.

The beneficiaries are families of the gallant fallen heroes of the Armed Forces that have paid the supreme price in the ongoing fight against insurgents and insurgency in the North East Theatre of Operation. According to General Musa, the Nigerian Army Will not forget in a hurry the selfless service and sacrifices of your loved ones and will continue to support you all where ever necessary.

On behalf of the beneficiaries of the Theatre Commander’s kind gesture, Mrs Blessing Edet appreciates and extol the Theatre Commander for always supporting them and therefore used the opportunity to pray for the Theatre Commander and his troops to be victorious in the fight against the insurgents.