Army Denies Killing 11 Fulani, Says Allegation Smear Campaign

RE: BODIES OF 11 FULANI ARRESTED BY SOLDIERS FOUND IN KADUNA FOREST

The Army Headquarters 1 Division has described as misleading a report(not by Concise News) circulated online alleging that troops of 1 Division Nigerian Army arrested and killed 11 Fulani, raided houses, took away monies and dried ginger.

The Division reminded the public that the Nigerian Army is a professional force committed to the rule of law and utmost respect for fundamental human right of all citizen hence could not be involve in extra-judicial killings and stealing of citizens valuables as alleged.

“Moreso, the Nigerian Army belongs to the Nigerian people with representation from all parts of the county and can never be used as a tool to pursue untoward agenda,” the Division said 8n a statement signed by Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, the Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 1 Division NA.

The statement continued, “For avoidance of doubt and to set the record straight. On 21 December 2023, troops of the Division responded to a kidnap incident around Crossing general area of Kachia Local Government. The kidnappers had stabbed a young man and dispossessed him of his motorcycle and the sum of Fifteen Thousand Naira (N15,000). The troops on arriving the scene went after the kidnappers and neutralized 3 while one escaped with a gunshot wound and was later arrested by the troops on his way to the hospital.

“Imperative to mention that 30 December 2023 was the first time troops conducted any military operation in Tilden Fulani in which one Mr Ibrahim Abubakar was arrested on suspicion of involvement in insurgent activities. In the process of investigation, Mr Ibrahim Abubakar admitted to having been an insurgent providing details of his involvement in insurgent activities including spaces of kidnaps and highway raids. He volunteered names of 5 persons in the community in possession of automatic weapons including his brother. This information necessitated another raid to the village. However, on arrival at the village, troops discovered that the 5 suspects had all fled the village with their families. Their houses were thoroughly searched but nothing incriminating was found neither was anything taken away by the troops. Intelligence further reveled that the village is complicit in terrorist activities and that most of the criminals have fled with their families for fear of been eliminated by the militia group in the area.

“Its therefore important to mention categorically, that at no time have troops of the Division killed or executed any Fulani herder or any innocent citizen, collected their money, motorcycles and ginger. This is obviously a smear campaign to sabotage the efforts of the Division to clear communities in its AOR of insurgency and terrorism. Again, the arrear where the corpses were alleged to have been found have never been visited by the troops of the Division.

“Consequently, the general public is kindly requested to disregard the malicious allegation against troops of the Division and to continue to cooperate with the Division and other security agencies so as to rid our area of responsibility of terrorism, insurgency and other forms of criminality. We appreciate the continued support and understanding of the good people of Kaduna State and urge them to go about their lawful and legitimate businesses.”