Army Confirms Bombing of Villagers in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Government grapples with the aftermath of a Sunday night incident in which an airstrike purportedly targeting terrorists inadvertently struck Tudun Biri village, resulting in multiple casualties and injuries.

According to a statement from Samuel Aruwan, the Overseeing Commissioner of the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State, a high-level meeting was convened to address the incident. Presided over by Deputy Governor Dr Hadiza Sabuwa Balarabe, the gathering included heads of security agencies, as well as religious and traditional leaders. During the meeting, the Nigerian Army provided insights into what they termed an “unfortunate and unintended” occurrence.

Major VU Okoro, the General Officer Commanding One Division Nigerian Army, elucidated that the airstrike was part of a routine mission against terrorists but tragically impacted members of the Tudun Biri community. The revelation sheds light on the complexities and challenges faced by security forces in their efforts to combat insurgency while minimizing civilian casualties.

Expressing profound condolences, Deputy Governor Balarabe conveyed the sympathies of the Government and People of Kaduna State to the families bereaved by the incident. In a solemn gesture, she offered prayers for the repose of the victims’ souls.

