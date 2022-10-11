Army Conducts Environmental Sanitation Exercise In Ojuelegba

The Headquarters Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Abalti Barracks Ojuelegba Lagos has today Monday 10 Oct 22 conducted sanitation exercise as part of the civil-military cooperation and activities lineup for the Reunion and Pulling out Parade of retired Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps Senior Officers.

The sanitation exercise which was conducted at Ojuelebga under bridge in Surulere was attended by officers and soldiers of the Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps alongside officials of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Lagos State Waste Management Authority and members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers.

While flagging off the exercise, the Corps Commander Ordnance Maj Gen Adeyemi Alabi stressed that the exercise is part of the Nigerian Army corperate social responsibility aimed to commemorate the pulling out and reunion of the retiring senior Officers. He stated that the exercise is to give back to the host communities of Ojuelegba, Yaba and Surulere. He implore the youths to channel their energy and resources towards national development.

Speaking at the exercise, the Assistant Road Commander, Federal Road Safety Corp, Habeeb Yahaya, felt elated to be a part of the exercise which he tagged as an initiative worthy of emulation.

Mr John Akaboso, the Public Relations Officer of the National Union of Road Transport Workers Ojuelegba axis expressed deep appreciation to the Commander Nigerian Army Ordnance Corps and also thanked the officers and men of HQ NAOC for the support they have afforded them with over the years.