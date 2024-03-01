Army Commander Lauds NYSC, Pledges Support

The General Officer Commanding 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, PortHacourt, Major General JH Abdulssalam has lauded the immense contributions of NYSC to national unity and socio economic development of the country.

He said the tremendous roles of the Scheme to job creation among the youths, and rural development through Corps Members’ projects cannot be over-emphasized.

He disclosed this today in PortHacourt when he hosted the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed in his office.

The GOC said General Ahmed has brought a lot of innovations into NYSC and also taken the Scheme to a higher level since he assumed duty over a year ago.

The Commander added that Army formations and units provide personnel that train Corps Members, while they also maintain discipline in camp, as part of their contributions to the growth of the Scheme.

He said there are lots of Corps Members diligently serving in military formations within the division, especially in schools.

“Without NYSC, we will find it difficult to operate. We are part of the Scheme.

I want to thank the DG and also encourage you to continue on the upward trajectory of the Scheme. We are very proud of your achievements. The success of NYSC is the success of every Nigerian”, the GOC said.

General Abdulssalam also canvassed for increased public support for the Scheme while he pledged more assistance from the Division for NYSC in Rivers State.

Speaking earlier, the NYSC Director General, Brigadier General YD Ahmed thanked the officers and men of the division for the support being rendered to NYSC Rivers State Secretariat, including Corps Welfare.

He requested for more assistance from the Division for the Scheme, especially with regards to the security of Corps Members.

While addressing Corps Members that are serving within the 6Div, General Ahmed urged them to be law-abiding, diligent, creative and be security conscious at all times.