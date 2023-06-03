News

Army Chief Inaugurates Renovated School in Zaria

Anthony Adeniyi21 mins ago
Lieutenant General Faruk Yahaya, the Chief of Army Staff, has expanded the Chief of Army Staff Special Civil-Military Cooperation Intervention project to Zabon Gari, Zaria in Kaduna State.

On Friday, 2 June 2023, he officially inaugurated the newly renovated Dogon Bauchi Model Science Primary School. Represented by Major General OT Akinjobi, the General Officer Commanding 1 Division, General Yahaya emphasized that the Nigerian Army (NA) undertakes Quick Impact Projects to supplement existing infrastructure and provide necessary assistance in various areas of need, thereby promoting and strengthening Civil-Military Cooperation within beneficiary communities.

General Yahaya highlighted that the Special Intervention Projects were introduced to support communities associated with serving senior officers of the Nigerian Army who have demonstrated diligence, dedication to duty, and remarkable service to the nation by attaining the esteemed rank of Major General.

The COAS extended his congratulations to the project executor, Major General Umar Tama Musa, who also serves as the Chief of Personnel Management (Army), for the project’s timely completion and the exceptional quality of work achieved.

