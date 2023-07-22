Army Captures Fighter, Recovers Arms In Raid On IPOB Asaba Enclave

Recall that troops of 63 Brigade operating under 6 Division Nigerian Army in the early hours of today Saturday 22 July 2023 destroyed an IPOB/ ESN enclave in a forested high ground in Asaba.

The troops who are on further exploit and pursuit of the fleeing IPOB fighters have captured one wounded fighter and recovered several additional items from the criminals.

Some of the items recovered are four Motorcycles, four Double Barrel guns, five AK 47 Magazines, 18 rounds of Live 7.62mm Special ammunition, 6 Mobile phones, two Power banks, six Boafeng Communication Radios and Chargers, an Android phone, one HP Laptop, 13 IPOB flags, one Power generating set, one Gas Cylinder, IPOB Uniforms and accoutrements as well as five improvised Beagles. Other items are two ATM cards and a Wrist Watch.