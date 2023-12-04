Army Begins Recruitment in Kwara December 4

The Nigerian Army will commence recruitment exercise for 86 regular recruits intake in Kwara State between December 4 and 17, 2023.

The Directorate of Army Recruitment, Resettlement and Reserve in Abuja made this known in a statement, adding that the exercise will hold at Sobi Barracks Ilorin between 7.30am and 4pm each day.

“The exercise, among other things, include documentation; preliminary physical inspection/medical examination; documents screening and verification of credentials; written aptitude test and marking of answer sheets; oral interview and announcement of final list of successful candidates,” the statement concluded.