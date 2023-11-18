Army Assures Plateau NYSC Members of Security

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Operation SAFE HAVEN (OPSH), Major General AE Abubakar, has given assurances of the safety and security of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members deployed to serve in Plateau State. Speaking to NYSC members at their orientation camp in Jos, the GOC highlighted the measures employed by Operation SAFE HAVEN, under his command, to ensure sustained peace in the state and beyond.

Major General Abubakar emphasized that the safety and well-being of NYSC members are of utmost importance. He recounted the various proactive measures employed by Operation SAFE HAVEN, including both intelligence, kinetic and non-kinetic actions to address criminalities and maintain peace in the region. He further noted that, non-kinetic measures such as continues community engagements and sensitization programmes have been carried out to promote peaceful coexistence among the aggrieved parties

The GOC urged the NYSC members to play an active role in maintaining security by reporting any suspicious movements or activities in their respective area. He emphasized the need to shun all forms of social vices and encouraged the corps members to be law-abiding citizens.

General Abubakar further assured them that multiple security measures have been employed to ensure swift response of troops to any emerging situation and guarantee the safety of all citizens, including NYSC members.

While assuring the NYSC members of their safety, the GOC issued a strong warning to criminals, stating that there will be no hiding place for them. He made it clear that Operation SAFE HAVEN is committed to hunting down and apprehending criminals wherever they are hiding. He emphasized that criminals should have a rethink, as their activities will not be tolerated and they will be brought to justice.

The GOC and Commander OPSH also reiterated the commitment of the troops to maintaining peace, security and stability of Plateau State. He expressed gratitude to the NYSC members for their dedication and service to the nation, urging them to fulfill their roles as ambassadors of peace and agents of positive change.

The GOC further highlighted the concerted efforts of the Nigerian Army and Operation SAFE HAVEN to provide a safe and conducive environment for national development and called on all stakeholders to support these efforts, to work together to promote peace and unity of the state.

Thanking the GOC/Commander OPSH for the visit, the State Coodinator NYSC Plateau state, Mrs Esther Tosin Ikuplati applauded the GOC for his quick and sincere commitment to security and sustaining peaceful coexistence on the Plateau.

Highlights of the visit were cultural display and unarmed combat demonstration by the NYSC members