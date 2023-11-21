News

Army Announces Three-Day Mourning Period for Former COAS Chris Alli

Anthony Adeniyi4 hours ago
The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja has declared a three day period of mourning, starting today Monday 20 November 2023 in honour of the Late Maj Gen Chris Alli rtd, former Chief of Army Staff, following his disheartening demise on Sunday 19 November 2023.

During this time, all Nigerian Army formations and units have been directed to hoist their flags at half-mast, as a symbol of collective grief and respect. The directive also mandates all personnel to wear a black hand band in remembrance of the late former COAS.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu.

“Maj Gen Chris Alli dedicated his life to serving the nation through the Nigerian Army with indefatigable commitment and professionalism in the defence of our nation.

“In this time of grief, the Nigerian Army stands in solidarity with the family, friends and loved ones of the late Maj Gen Chris Alli.

“The Nigerian Army charges all personnel to adhere strictly to these instructions, as a mark of honour and respect for our fallen hero. This period of mourning is an opportunity for all to reflect upon his accomplishments and the sacrifices made by our gallant soldiers in defence of our dear nation,” the statement read in part.

