Armed Forces Remembrance Day: Badaru Inaugurates Planning Committee

The Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar CON, mni, has charged members of the newly inaugurated National Planning Committee of the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration to give in their best contribution in the event which is set aside to celebrate the fallen heroes and veterans who sacrifice much to the nation.

The Minister said this while inaugurating the 23-man National Planning Committee (NPC) to commence preparation towards marking the 2024 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration (AFRDC).

While inaugurating the Committee, he said that the Federal Government remain grateful to the fallen heroes who laid their lives to guarantee the corporate existence of this country.

He therefore urged members to come up with laudable initiatives and events to celebrate the patriotism displayed by our fallen heroes.

Armed Forces Remembrance Day is an annual event marked on the 15th of January to commemorate the nation’s departed compatriots as well as to honour our living veterans.

Badaru said: “They have given their lives for the peace and security of our dear nation and are therefore worthy of being celebrated as a mark of appreciation and the events are specifically organised to honour and celebtrate those that have laid down their lives in the defence of our territorial integrity and promotion of global peace”.

Members of the National Planning Committee were drawn from various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.