Argentina Tops FIFA Rankings, Solidifies World Lead

World Cup winners Argentina have maintained their position at the top of the FIFA rankings, confirming their status as the world’s leading football nation.

The South American giants gained 2.14 points, bringing their total to 1860.14, a testament to their consistent high-level performance in recent tournaments.

Their dominance in the rankings reflects Argentina’s successful campaigns and strong form, further cementing their reputation on the global stage.

The team continues to showcase their prowess, making them the team to beat in international football.

Meanwhile, Nigeria dropped to 38th in the latest FIFA rankings released on Thursday. The Super Eagles now hold 1498.93 points, down from their previous 1520.27 points, reflecting a significant shift in their international standing.