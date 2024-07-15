Argentina Edge Colombia 1-0 to Win Copa America 2024

Argentina secured a narrow 1-0 victory over Colombia in the Copa America 2024 final held in Miami. The match was tightly contested, with both sides struggling to break the deadlock during regulation time.

Lionel Messi’s second-half injury and subsequent substitution added to Argentina’s challenges. However, Lautaro Martinez provided the decisive moment, scoring with just eight minutes remaining on the clock.

This triumph allows Argentina to match Spain’s remarkable international football achievement. Spain famously won back-to-back European Championships in 2008 and 2012, capped by a FIFA World Cup victory in 2010.

Argentina’s latest Copa America win highlights their resilience and ability to prevail under pressure, further cementing their status as a dominant force in international football.