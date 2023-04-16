Arewa Tasks Tinubu On National Assembly Leadership

The Arewa Community in Southern Nigeria, has tasked the President-elect, Sen Bola Tinubu, to ensure proper zoning of principal offices of the 10th National Assembly to ensure inclusiveness.

Alhaji Musa Saidu, the leader of the community, stated this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) in Abuja on Sunday.

Saidu said that proper zoning would ensure sense of belonging to all Nigerians, irrespective of states or tribes.

“Zoning will help unify the country toward development, we are talking about the unity of the people and the unity of the political class,’’ he said.

Saidu said that democracy required compromise, balance of power, justice and equity among major actors.

“With proper zoning, the misconception that some sections of the country are trying to dominate others in terms of political power will be eliminated and give a sense of belonging to all Nigerians,’’ he said.

Saidu said that Tinubu’s overwhelming victory at the poll demonstrated the collective desire for a positive change by Nigerians from across the country.

“We are optimistic that so far, Tinubu has demonstrated the desire to make great difference in the Nigerian system.

“We believe that the President-elect has the capacity to actual his dream of making Nigeria a great country in a very short while,’’ the leader said.

He also faulted politicians using sentiments to rubbish Tinubu’s election victory, saying that the victory was ordained by the Almighty God.

“As Muslims and people who believe in God, we all believe that power belongs to God and he gives it to whom he wishes.

“The 2023 general election has come and gone, Tinubu has been declared winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) which is the electoral umpire.

“What is required of us as Nigerians is to put our hands together to salvage Nigeria from the current challenges ranging from economic, security and political so the country can move forward,” Saidu said.

He said that the Arewa community in Southern Nigeria was made up of over 200 Northern communities living in the South -West, the South East and the South-South.

“ We are not partisan, we are committed to peace, unity and economic progress of Nigeria, it is based on this that we have vowed to support the incoming administration of Tinubu to ensure its success in turning around things in the country, ” he said.

Saidu urged all elected political leaders to justify their victory at the poll by ensuring good governance across board. (NAN)