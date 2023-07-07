Aregbesola’s Ex-commissioners Make Adeleke’s Appointment

The Osun State House of Assembly has unveiled the list of commissioner nominees, comprising 25 individuals. Among them are two former members of ex-governor Rauf Aregbesola’s cabinet.

The Speaker of the House, Adewale Egbedun, announced the names during Friday’s plenary session, following a letter from Governor Ademola Adeleke.

The two former commissioners from Aregbesola’s tenure who made the list are Mr. Kolapo Alimi, previously serving as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, and Mr. Biyi Odunlade, who held the position of Special Adviser and later Commissioner for Sports. Their inclusion reflects the recognition of their experience and contributions to the state’s governance during their previous appointments.

Adeleke has demonstrated a commitment to inclusivity and diversity in his selection of commissioner nominees.

The list comprises individuals from various professional backgrounds and expertise, ensuring a broad range of perspectives and skills in the state’s executive arm.

Among the nominees are legal practitioners, educationists, sports administrators, and community leaders, to name a few.

This diverse composition aims to promote effective governance and cater to the multifaceted needs of Osun State and its residents.