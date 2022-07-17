Aregbesola Reacts As Adeleke Defeats Oyetola, Shades With Bible Verse

Former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola, has apparently reacted to the governorship election held in the state on Saturday.

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, won the election by defeating the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress.

Before the election Aregbesola who is the Minister of Interior Affairs and an APC member had a fall out with governor Oyetola

This degenerated into him missing the party’s mega rally on Tuesday and also flying out of the country on election day instead of waiting to cast his vote.

His moves gave been seen as a clear stance against Oyetola’s re-election bid.

Reacting to the outcome of the election, Aregbesola posted the below verse from the Bible.

He wrote, “Osun Le Tente”

The verse read, “This matter is by the decree of the watchers, and the demand by the word of the holy ones: to the intent that the living may know that the most High ruleth in the kingdom of men, and giveth it to whomsoever he will, and setteth up over it the basest of men.” – (Daniel 4:17)