Aregbesola, Kalu, Nnamani Removed From APC Campaign Council

The Minister of Interior, Raud Aregbesola, a former governor of Enugu and serving Senator under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Chimaroke Nnamani have both been removed from the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council list.

The list was signed by Iyiola Omisore, national secretary of the party, and released on Wednesday.

The initial list released by James Faleke, a House of Representatives member and secretary of the council, had elicited displeasure among top members of the party.

It had the senator of the opposition party representing Enugu East Senatorial District.

Also Orji Uzor Kalu, a former Governor of Abia and current Chief Whip of the senate, and Aregbesola, Minister of Interior, whose were on the previous list, were no longer visible.

Some APC governors were said to have been displeased over the exclusion of their nominees from the campaign council list which had 422 members at the time.

The new list released by the party has over 600 names, including presidential aspirant Pastor Tunde Bakare, all the members of the national working committee (NWC), the federal executive council (FEC), the APC National Assembly caucus and chairmen of the party in the states.

