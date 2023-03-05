Aregbesola Inaugurates ICT Centre, Staff Canteen

Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has commissioned the Ministry’s Information Communication Centre (ICT) and staff Canteen for the use of staff of the Ministry.

While unvailing the facilities on Thursday, 2nd March, 2023 in Abuja, the Minister stated that the canteen would enhance staff productivity at a reasonable cost. He also said the ICT Centre is in line with the Federal Government’s policy of promoting and transitioning to e-governance.

Aregbesola praised the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, and the Ministry’s management team for providing the facilities, adding that this would enhanced the performance of the staff and engender prompt service delivery.

Earlier in his welcome address, the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, said the ICT facility would be used as a platform for training of staff on Software development and Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS).

Dr. Belgore added that the centre would be opened for use to all categories of staff for official assignment. He also assured that the meal to be provided by the canteen would be decent and at reasonable cost.

He said that the centre would be managed by an officer who would ensure proper usage and maintenance of the facilities.