Aregbesola Blames #EndSARS Over Attacks On Prisons

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has blamed the #EndSARS protests of October 2020 as prompting attacks on correctional facilities in the country.

His Media Adviser, Sola Fasure, made this known in a statement om his visit to the Kirikiri Maximum and Minimum correctional centres in Lagos on Tuesday.

While boasting that jailbreaks attempted by inmates have not been successful at any of the facilities, he expressed concerns that there had been more attacks from the outside on correctional facilities since the #EndSARS protests of October 2020.

He said, “So far, no jailbreak by inmates has been successful, we have successfully quelled all of them. What we have recurring since the #EndSars protests of October 2020, has been a mass of people attacking our facilities from outside and setting the inmates free.

“However, I have now directed the Controller General of the NCOS to double his efforts on intelligence gathering to fortify and prevent breaches to the Custodial Centres beyond the use of arms and force.”