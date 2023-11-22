Appeal Court to Correct Errors in Kano Governorship Election Judgment – Bashir Ahmad

Bashir Ahmad, a former aide to ex-president Muhammadu Buhari, has said the Court of Appeal in Kano will stand by its verdict that declared Nasir Gawuna of the All Progressives Congress winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Concise News recalls that the Independent National Electoral Commission had declared the current Governor Abba Yusuf as the winner of the election. This was challenges at the Tribunal where Gawuna was declared the winner.

Not pleased with the verdict, Yusuf headed for the Appeal Court where he suffered another defeat in favour of Gawuna.

Since Gawuna ‘s victory at the appeal Court, documents have been circulating in Kano depicting a contrary verdict.

Reacting, Bashir Ahmad posted on X, “The Court of Appeal has asked lawyers to return the copies of the Kano governorship election ruling for correction. The court will correct the obvious errors in the released judgment and stand by its Friday pronouncement that Nasir Gawuna is the legitimate winner of the election.”