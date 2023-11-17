Politics

Appeal Court Sacks LP’s Doherty, Installs Age-Suleiman in Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
124
Court

The Court of Appeal has nullified the victory of Olukayode Doherty of the Labour Party and declared Rauf Age-Suleiman of the All Progressives Congress the rightful winner of the Lagos State House of Assembly election for the Amuwo-Odofin II Constituency.

The Appeal Court ruling removed Doherty as the declared member-elect and instated APC candidate Age-Suleiman as the winner of the contested legislative seat.

