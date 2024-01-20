Appeal Court Sacks Gusau-Led NFF Board

The Abuja Division of the Appeal Court has ousted the Ibrahim Gusau-led Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) Board. The decision was reached in Appeal No: CA/ABJ/CV/1006/2022, where the Court of Appeal panel, headed by Justice Barika, along with Justices Okon Abang and Banjoko, nullified all allegedly ‘dubious’ orders obtained through ‘deceit’ on September 29, 2022. These orders were associated with the purported NFF election held on September 30th in Benin City, Edo State.

Harrison Jalla, Chairman of the Task Force for the Professional Footballers Association of Nigeria (PFAN), revealed in a statement that the court not only set aside and struck out these contested orders but also directed the deletion of all related processes from the court systems immediately.

The statement outlined the legal representation involved in the case, with NFF’s Jibrin Okutepa SAN being represented by Peace Omiri and Barrister Arnold from his chambers. On the other side, PFAN TASK FORCE was represented by Dr. Celsus Ukpong, Chief Rumson Baribote, and Mary Waribo.

The statement issued a stern warning, stating, “Any sacked NFF Board member parading itself after the ongoing AFCON in Ivory Coast would be risking criminal contempt proceedings.” This suggests potential legal consequences for individuals attempting to maintain authority within the NFF despite the court ruling.

As of the time of reporting, no official representative from the NFF was available for comments on this significant legal setback. The decision by the Appeal Court could have far-reaching implications for the leadership and governance of Nigerian football, especially in the aftermath of the ongoing AFCON tournament in Ivory Coast.