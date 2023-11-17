Appeal Court Sacks Abba Yusuf as Kano Governor

The Court of Appeal in Abuja has upheld the Election Petitions Tribunal’s ruling, ousting Governor Abba Yusuf of Kano State. The court supported the tribunal’s decision, asserting that Yusuf’s candidacy violated Electoral Law, rendering him unqualified for the election.

This verdict, delivered on Friday, aligns with the tribunal’s September 20 decision, which declared Nasiru Gawuna, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, as the rightful winner of the March 18 election. The tribunal had nullified Yusuf’s victory, citing 165,663 votes as invalid due to unstamped and unsigned ballot papers.

Yusuf, contesting under the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), had initially been declared the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in March. However, the subsequent tribunal decision and now the Court of Appeal’s affirmation have reshaped the electoral landscape.

Interestingly, this legal development unfolded about six months after Gawuna, the APC candidate, gracefully conceded defeat to Yusuf. In a succinct two-minute audio statement on March 29, Gawuna, citing his commitment as a “good Muslim,” accepted the election outcome. Despite his campaign team’s request for an INEC review, the commission upheld Yusuf as the legitimate winner after scrutiny.

The ruling marks a pivotal moment in Kano State’s political trajectory, emphasizing the significance of adherence to electoral laws and due process in the democratic landscape.