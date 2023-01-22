Apostle Suleman Files N1bn Suit Against Actress Halima Abubakar

Actress Halima Abubakar is the target of a slander case brought by Apostle Johnson Suleman, head pastor of Fire and Omega Ministries.

Apostle Suleman was charged of having an affair with Halima and causing her to become ill by Halima.

She also said that when he was having intercourse with her while she was bleeding, she was three times pregnant for him and lost each time.

The preacher dragged Ms. Abubakar before Justice J. Enobie Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, through his legal counsel, Ephesus Lex Attorneys and Solicitors.

He requested that the court order the defendant to issue an apology for her false claims that were made on her Instagram account and in a number of other online blogs and newspapers.

Additionally, he requested that the court order Halima to pay for the removal of all links and the publication of the aforementioned defamatory statements on all internet platforms.

Suleman further asked for a permanent injunction prohibiting her from publishing the aforementioned or similar defamatory comments in the future as well as N1 billion in aggravated and exemplary damages for libel.

Additionally, he requests that Halima be ordered to pay N20 million in legal expenses.

The case will be heard on March 25, 2023.