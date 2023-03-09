Apostle Suleman Backs Obi’s Move In Court

Apostle Johnson Suleman of Omega Fire Ministries has said he’s behind the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and his move to retrieve his alleged stolen mandate in court after he lost the presidential election of February 25.

A video had circulated showing Apostle Suleman stating that it is a waste of time heading to court after a politician loses an election in Nigeria.

Reacting to the viral video, Apostle Suleman stated that those sharing it are making it look as if it was a recent video.

He tweeted: “I was just told that a video where I told people after the 2015 or 2019 election to forget about the courts is being circulated like I said it recently. Lol. I am solidly behind Peter Obi going to court. I have never said otherwise in secret or public, disregard.”