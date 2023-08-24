Politics

Apeal Court Sacks Abure, Names Apapa LP Chairman

Anthony Adeniyi6 hours ago
Lamidi Apapa and Julius Abure
On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in Owerri, Imo State, took the decision to remove Julius Abure from his position and officially acknowledge Lamido Apapa as the National Chairman of the Labour Party.

Furthermore, the court issued a directive to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to promptly acknowledge and release the names of all gubernatorial candidates put forward by the National Working Committee under the leadership of Lamido Apapa. This pertains to candidates from Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi states.

Additionally, the court ruled against the gubernatorial candidacy of Senator Athan Achonu, along with others affiliated with the faction led by Julius Abure, in Imo state.

