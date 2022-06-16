APC’s Muslim-Muslim Ticket Will Lead To Abysmal Failure, Says Abaribe

Former Minority Leader of the Senate, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has said a decision by the ruling All Progressives Congress to field a Muslim-Muslim ticket will lead to abysmal failure.

Abaribe said this on Arise TV on Wednesday while speaking on his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Grand Alliance.

The Senator said, “I do not believe anyone or agree with anyone who says we don’t have chasms everywhere in the country and of course, it was perpetrated by the APC government. If the APC government didn’t start by dividing all of us by where you come from, by all the appointments and everything which led us to continue shouting that this was causing a big rift within the country.

“Now, they are trying to repair it. How are you going to repair something that is that deep?

“If the APC wakes up and says that they are going to do a Muslim-Muslim whatever, of course, what it will lead to is abysmal failure. Which Christian will trust a Muslim-Muslim ticket? And which Muslim will vote a Christian-Christian ticket?’’