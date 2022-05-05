APC’ll Continue To Rank High Before People – Uzodinma

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, today, graced the welcome ceremony as Owerri zone went agog for their illustrious son, Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere, the All Progressive Congress State Chairman.

Governor Hope Uzodimma in his address stated that Imo APC is a people driven party and will continue to rank high under the new leadership of Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere, the State Chairman.

The Governor commended the people of Owerri Zone made up of ideologies of successful men and women who gathered to show maximum support for the All Progressive Congress (APC), the State Chairman and the Shared prosperity Government. He promised that the trust on the party, and the Government of Shared Prosperity will be justified with maximum benefits on the zone and the entire State.

Speaking earlier, Chief Dr. McDonald Ebere commended the Governor for the availed platform to play. He promised to be a party Chairman without blemish, making the All Progressive Congress (APC) proud abiding by Internal Party Democracy.

Present at the event were: The Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku; former Governor of Imo State, His Excellency, Ikedi Ohakim; Wife of Ondo State Governor and Ada Owerri, Mrs Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu; Deputy Speaker IMHA, Amara Chyna Iwuanyanwu; the Chairman of the occasion, Chief George Eche; Prince Lemme Akakem; Professor Maurice Iwu; Chief Charles Orie; Prince Charles Amadi; SA on Special Duties, Nze Chinasa Nwaneri; SA on New And Electronic Media Center, Hon. Mrs Nneamaka Okafor; and many more dignitaries.