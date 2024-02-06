APC Youth Leader Hosts Super Eagles Viewing Party in Abuja

Dayo Israel, the National Youth Leader of Nigeria’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has organized a special viewing party for the upcoming semi-final match between the Super Eagles and South Africa in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) tournament in Cote d’Ivoire.

In anticipation of the event, Israel arranged for a live cow to be adorned with Nigerian and APC colors. The viewing party, he explained, aims to unite APC youth members and non-members alike in Abuja to rally behind the Nigerian team.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Israel announced that the gathering would take place at the APC national secretariat in Abuja starting from 4 p.m. on Wednesday, just ahead of the game scheduled to kick off at 6 p.m.

He wrote, “Join us at the special #AFCON2024 Semi-Final Match Watch Party organised by apcng youthwing.

“On weds 7th February. Everyone is invited and it’s free entry/open to all Nigerians, especially the Youth. Let’s support our own team irrespective of our party or political divide. Red Carpet is 4pm and the live Match is 6 pm at APC National Secretariat, Wuse, Abuja. Lots of Drinks, Asun and Suya for everyone. God bless our Super Eagles. CommunityActionThroughSport APCCATS.”