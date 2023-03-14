APC Youth Leader Dayo Israel Begs Obidients To Vote Sanwo-Olu

The National Youth Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Dayo Israel, has taken to the streets of Lagos to beg for votes for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu ahead of Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Among those he met were supporters of the Labour Party candidate in the February 25 presidential election, Peter Obi, who are popularly known as Obidients.

He tweeted, “Yesterday I met with some Obidients and some LP voters in the Ikota/VGC axis to engage them about #SanwoAgain. We rubbed minds about the kind of Lagos we all want and I advised them to move from Protest Votes to Business Votes.”

This was after the Labour Party won Lagos while the APC came second in the presidential election.

When the results of the election was announced, Israel took to social media to urgent all government appointees int he state to buckle up and mobilise to ensure that the APC doesn’t lose the state come Saturday.