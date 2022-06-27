APC Woos Kwankwaso, Says Peter Obi Only Enjoying Social Media Frenzy

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has wooed he presidential candidate of NNPP, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, while slamming the presidential flagbearer of Labour Party, Peter Obi.

The party made the intention known through its Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yakubu Murtala Ajaka, who spoke in Abuja on Sunday.

On Kwankwaso, a former member of the APC, Ajaka said, “That is why I said it’s not too late for him to return to the APC. That’s where he naturally belongs and has an assurance of becoming a president one day, and not his current sectional NNPP.

“Although some people might be deceiving him by calling him Mr. President already but just one or two states in the North-west cannot make him a president. Kwankwaso needs a national party like APC to achieve his presidential ambition. So, I plead to him to do the needful before it is too late,” he said.

Ajaka also knocked Peter Obi who he claimed was deceiving Nigerian youths that he can make a difference.

The APC deputy spokesperson disclosed that when the actual voting begins in the 2023 general elections, Nigerians will separate the boys from men.

“Just like Kwankwaso, Peter Obi is only enjoying sectional sympathy but a real presidential candidate needs to enjoy acceptability from all parts of the country.

“So, we believe that Peter Obi should enjoy his social media frenzy for now before the real campaign starts very soon.”

On Atiku Abubakar and the Peoples Democratic Party, he said, “PDP and Atiku are good customers to APC who cannot go beyond coming second at any election, even that second position has been threatened with the recent result Ekiti governorship election recently.”