APC Wins Lagos Senatorial Seats, 20 Of 24 Reps Seats
The All Progressives Congress (APC) as been declared as the winner of the three senatorial seats in Lagos.
According to the Independent National Electoral Commission, Idiat Adebule, former deputy governor, won the Lagos west senatorial election.
Tokunbo Abiru of the APC polled 178,646 votes to clinch the Lagos east senatorial seat, while Wasiu Eshinlokun, Lagos deputy speaker, clinched the Lagos central senatorial district.
The APC also clinched 20 of the 24 house of representatives seats in Lagos, while the Labour Party (LP) took three seats and PDP managed to win one.
Here is the full list:
Constituency Party/name of the winner
Agege APC/ Hammed Adewale
Ajeromi/Ifelodun APC/ Kalejaiye Adeboye
Alimosho APC/ Ganiyu Ayuba
Amuwo-Odofin LP/ George Adegeye
Apapa APC/ Adedayo Olumuyiwa
Badagry APC/ Sesi Whingah
Epe APC/ Raji Olawale
Eti-Osa LP/ Thaddeus Attah
Ibeju-Lekki APC/ Balogun Olusegun
Ifako-Ijaiye APC/ Olabinjo Adeyemi
Ikeja APC/ Faleke Abiodun
Ikorodu APC/ Benson Adegoke
Kosofe APC/ Ogbara Kafilat
Lagos Island I APC/ Badru Dolapo
Lagos Island II APC/ Akiolu Kayode
Lagos Mainland APC/ Moshood Oshun
Mushin I APC/ Alli Taofik
Mushin II APC/ Fayinka Toyin
Ojo PDP/ Obasa Tajudeen
Oshodi-Isolo I APC/ Dawodu Ayinla
Oshodi-Isolo II LP/ Okey Joe
Somolu APC/ Ademorin Kuye
Surulere I APC/ Femi Gbajabiamila
Surulere II APC/ Okunlola Lanre