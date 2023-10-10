APC Will Rule Benue for Long – Alia

Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, has expressed his confidence in the All Progressives Congress (APC), declaring that the party would enjoy a prolonged rule in the state. Governor Alia emphasized that the people of Benue had rejected the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and assured that his administration would prioritize good governance for the benefit of the entire state.

The declaration was made during an address at the expanded executive committee meeting of the APC, which took place at the state secretariat in Makurdi on Monday. A statement released to journalists by Sir Tersoo Kula, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Alia, detailed the governor’s remarks.

Governor Alia stressed the importance of enhanced synergy between the government and the party leadership in the state. He highlighted that this cooperation would be instrumental in delivering on the hopes and aspirations of the masses. He further pledged that his administration would not disappoint the party and promised to make them proud by addressing the needs and aspirations of the people.

Governor Alia also reiterated his commitment to leading the APC to victory in every election within the state, underlining his dedication to the party’s success.

In response, Comrade Austin Agada, the chairman of the APC in Benue State, affirmed the party’s readiness to support the governor’s efforts aimed at transforming the state positively. He called upon all local government chairmen within the party to consistently attend functions organized by the government or for the governor as an expression of support and solidarity.

Governor Hyacinth Alia’s declaration and commitment to good governance and the APC’s sustained dominance in Benue State set the stage for intensified political activities and discourse in the region.