APC Vice Chairman Reveals Reason Behind LP’s Popularity

Salihu Lukman, the Vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North-West, has provided an explanation for his belief that the Labour Party holds greater popularity than other political parties in Nigeria.

In a statement made available to journalists on Tuesday, the APC chieftain stated that the Labour Party’s appeal stems from the widespread frustration of Nigerians with various political parties, including the ruling APC.

According to Lukman, Nigerians have grown weary of the ruling party’s lack of dynamism and innovative thinking, prompting them to seek an alternative political platform that possesses a vibrant and functional structure.

He further observed that apart from the long-standing conventional framework, the ruling APC has failed to introduce any notable structural adjustments or innovations.

He said, “In addition to these organs (NAC, NEC and national caucus), the amended APC constitution created three new structures, namely the women’s wing; youth wing and persons living with disabilities wing.

“Outside the initiatives of the presiding officers of these three structures — national women’s leader, national youth leader and national leader of persons living with disabilities—since April 2022, following the assumption of office of the Sen. Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC, nothing has been done to organise the women’s, youth and persons living with disabilities wings.

“The popularity of the Labour Party during the 2023 elections is partly a reflection of the frustration of Nigerians with our political parties, including the APC.

“Nigerians are looking for parties with vibrant structures whose internal debates and contests would aggregate the diverse interests of Nigerians.”

Lukman said as long as the APC is operated as a “closed structure,” President Bola Tinubu would lack the needed political legitimacy to win the support of Nigerians especially when it comes to implementing difficult policy choices.

“No doubt, difficult decisions must be taken to effectively resolve our challenges as a nation. However, in taking those difficult decisions, it will be much easier to implement when the government is able to win the support of Nigerians through engagements with organised groups,” he said.