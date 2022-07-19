APC To Unveil Shettima As Vice Presidential Candidate Wednesday

The All Progressives Congress (APC) will formally unveil its Vice Presidential Candidate, Senator Kashim Shettima, to the Nigerian public oo Wednesday, 20 July, 2022

The event will hold at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

All Members of the National Executive Committee (NEC), Members of the Progressives Governors’ Forum, Members of APC Caucus in the National Assembly, Members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC), Members of the Diplomatic Corps, Presidential Aspirants at the June 2022 Special National Convention, APC State Chairmen, APC State Secretaries and APC State Organising Secretaries, are, hereby, invited to witness this landmark Official Unveiling of our Great Party’s Vice Presidential Candidate.