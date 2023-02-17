APC, Tinubu Plotting to Scuttle 2023 Elections – Atiku

The Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization has alerted Nigerians that the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Organization are manipulating the polity and creating situations for crisis with the objective of scuttling the 2023 general elections and “turning our nation into a war zone, having come to the conclusion that he (Tinubu) cannot win in the February 25, 2023 Presidential election.”

The PDP said Nigerians must know that the APC and its Presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, are “the real enemies of our country; they are the manipulative “assailants” who parade as the comforters; the same hands that play the war drums but pose the peace makers; the very harbingers of evil who parade as the Messiahs, but busy laying traps for our democracy and pushing Nigerians to insurrection just to achieve the selfish Emilokan ambition of ruling Nigeria.”

This was contained in a statement signed by Kola Ologbondiyan, Spokesperson, Atiku/Okowa Campaign Organization.

The statement continued, “The questions begging for answers which these anti-democratic elements are evading are: what was their response when ASUU went on strike for 8 months? Where were they as insecurity continue to ravages our dear nation? Why did these APC governors shy away from the problems of unemployment, poverty and socio-economic development in this country? What were their responses to the issue of corruption in which they have played leading roles. The ignominious video of pocketing the dollars easily come to mind here.

“The APC and Tinubu had in the last few weeks deliberately orchestrated a biting cash crunch in the country so as to make Nigerians to suffer, issuing treasonable statements with the notIon of pushing the citizens to insurrection while their Campaign exploits the situation to unleash thugs to attack innocent Nigerians, destroy corporate and personal property just to overheat the polity and truncate the elections.

“It is stunning that the APC and Tinubu, whose Presidential Campaign is behind the scarcity of Naira notes having intercepted and warehoused the new currency for the purpose of vote buying and refusing to turn in the about N1 Trillion Naira old notes stolen from government and stashed in secret vaults, are shedding crocodile tears and pointing accusing fingers at others.

“This unbridled treasury looting by some APC leaders is directly responsible for the economic misery, escalated insecurity and social instability that bedeviled our nation and brought untold anguish to Nigerians in the last seven and half years of the APC administration.

“The money stashed by these APC leaders are reportedly stolen from budgeted allocation for critical sectors including security, education, healthcare, power, road infrastructure and allotments for oil subsidy in addition to over N1.8 trillion allegedly stolen by APC interests from various federal revenue generating agencies in the last five years.

“Part of the stashed funds are also reported to be diverted billions of naira repatriated funds, diverted Covid 19 intervention funds, unaccounted foreign loans as well as the stolen N500 billon Social Investment Programme fund as revealed by First Lady, Aisha Buhari.

“While Nigerians were suffering from the illicit theft of the humongous resources by these APC hypocrites, what was the attitude of the sudden Messiahs?

“How did they respond to the closure of our universities for almost a session?

“Today, APC and Tinubu are attempting to use the economic misery he and his party created to further manipulate Nigerians in an attempt to wantonly destroy our national unity and democratic order.

“Our Campaign stands with and commends Nigerians for their resolve to withstand the plot by the APC and its Presidential Candidate to disrupt the 2023 general elections and foist an undemocratic situation of an Interim National Government on our nation.

“The Atiku/Okowa Campaign, once again, commiserates with the families of our compatriots who lost their lives in the battle to protect and preserve our democracy from the evil designs of the APC and its Presidential Candidate.

“Nigerians have rejected the APC and Tinubu ahead of the elections. They (Nigerians) have demonstrated their readiness to vote out the APC on February 25, 2023 and not even the brawling, threats, manipulations, incendiary comments as well as treasonable pushing of the people to violence can deter them from this firm decision.

“Our Campaign however charges the Federal Government to track and recover all the monies hoarded by Tinubu as well as these APC leaders and channel such towards the wellbeing of Nigerians.”