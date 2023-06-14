APC Replies Amnesty, Says Tinubu Alive To Responsibilities

The All Progressives Congress has said Amnesty International is known for stoking internal conflict and citizen antagonism in developing nations through weaponisation and accentuation of local situations to achieve its sinister objectives while hypocritically looking the other way when similar incidents occur in developed nations, especially in Western world.

This was contained in a statement signed by APC Spokesman, Felix Morka, titled ‘APC Replies Amnesty International: Tinubu Alive To Responsibilities.’

The statement added, “Many nations in the world, including the United States of America are today bedevilled by insecurity. By the end of May 2023, almost 20,000 people have died cumulatively as a result of gun violence and other violent crimes in America.

“In the first 150 days of 2023, America has recorded 263 mass shootings, with hundreds of death yet Amnesty International has not been on the mountain top to accuse US government of dereliction of duty. That mass shooting and gun violence have become an epidemic in US does not make the American government a failure in protecting its people or make mass shootings a ‘norm’ in the country.

“Every government is daily devising means and ways to tackle rapidly changing security problems. Amnesty International and its affiliates are advised to give the young government some time to work things out, in consonance with its pledge to our people, rather than rushing out with its jaded diatribe against the Nigerian government and its security authorities.

“President Bola Tinubu and his team are settling down to solving many of our national challenges across various sectors. Amnesty International should allow this government to do its work without their usual condescending hypocrisy.”