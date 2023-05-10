APC Reacts To Adeleke’s Victory At Supreme Court

In response to the recent judgment affirming Ademola Adeleke as the governor of Osun State, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed its acceptance of the decision with composure. The party understands that in any contest, there must be a winner. This affirmation was conveyed in a statement issued by the acting Chairman of the APC in Osun State, Tajudeen Lawal, and signed by the Director of Media and Information, Kola Olabisi, on Tuesday.

Lawal, in the statement, acknowledged that the decisions of the Supreme Court are final and cannot be contested in any other court of the land. As a democratic political body that upholds the rule of law, the APC recognizes the authority of the highest court in the land, despite its dissatisfaction with the judicial ruling. While congratulating the beneficiary of the judgment, the party asserted its commitment to fulfilling its role as the opposition, ensuring that the government remains accountable and diligent in its duties.

The APC urged its members and supporters not to be disheartened by the current political situation in the state, as this is an inherent aspect of politics. Emphasizing that the office of the governor has a tenure, Lawal hinted that the party would have the opportunity to contest against the Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in another four years. He stated, “The Osun PDP and the government should prepare to meet the APC in the trenches when it is constitutionally ripe to do so. Adegboyega Oyetola won in the public court, although he may have lost due to the Supreme Court judgment.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) called for the continuous support of the people of Osun. The state chairman, Sunday Bisi, made this appeal while congratulating Governor Ademola Adeleke on Tuesday. He also expressed gratitude to the judiciary and the Supreme Court for resisting all attempts by the APC to manipulate their decisions and undermine the electoral jurisprudence as a whole.

Bisi stated that the Supreme Court’s judgment, which affirmed Adeleke as the governor, sets an undeniable precedent in upholding the constitutional right of the people to freely choose their leaders. He called on the Osun APC and former governor Adegboyega Oyetola to apologize to the people of Osun State for subjecting them to unjustifiable stress with their unfounded petition.

The Osun State Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) also released a statement, signed by the Council Chairman, Wasiu Ajadosu, describing Adeleke’s victory at the Supreme Court as a divine occurrence. The statement highlighted that the judgment further validated the mandate freely given to Governor Ademola Adeleke by the people of the state during the July 16 Gubernatorial poll. The NUJ encouraged the governor to remain focused on delivering good governance and providing the long-awaited dividends of democracy to the people of Osun State.

The NUJ urged all residents of the state, regardless of their political affiliations, to unite and extend their support to the Adeleke administration, fostering a collective effort towards progress and development.