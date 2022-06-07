APC Primary: Don’t Fall For Inducement, Manipulation, Buhari Tells Delegates

President Muhammad Buhari has welcomed all delegates taking part in picking a Presidential standard-bearer for the All Progressives Congress (APC) to Abuja, urging them to exercise their franchise in an atmosphere devoid of any form of inducement or manipulation.

“As I said when I met with the Progressives Governors Forum last week, “the outcome of this primary election should prove to the world the positive quality of the APC regarding democratic principles, culture as well as leadership,” the President stated.

He added that the delegates should conduct themselves decently and in order, reiterating that the APC stands for positive change in the way of doing things, “and we must reflect this in all areas of our lives and conduct.”

The President saluted all delegates, who have traveled from far and near, describing them as “the true pillars of the party, who have been our strength from formation, to our first electoral victory, to the second in 2019, and to the third, by the grace of Almighty Allah, in 2023.”

The President recalled what he told the National Advisory Council at State House on Sunday night: “We are marching towards a third straight victory since 2015, at the Presidential polls.”

He urged the delegates to vote wisely, and pick a person that would fly the banner of the party to a resounding victory next year.

He wished all delegates a happy stay in the Federal Capital Territory, and safe trip when they travel back to their respective destinations.