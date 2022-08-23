APC Not Ready To Win Rivers – Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC in Rivers State, Princewill Dike, has dumped the party for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, stating that the APC was not working to win elections.

Dike, who was a close associate of the immediate past Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, opined that he decided to leave for the PDP because all his outcry that the Rivers APC was heading for the doom was ignored by the party.

Dike, who was also a Special Assistant on Students Affairs during Amaechi’s term as a governor, said all his advice on how to rescue the party were ignored.

He said his decision to move to PDP and work with Governor Nyesom Wike was because he (Wike) has performed excellently in the state, especially in the areas of infrastructural development.

Dike said: “A political party is a vehicle for political power. When I observed that Rivers APC is heading for the precipice, I began lamenting. Alas, they tagged me a prophet of doom, as did Jeremiah by the Israelite.”

