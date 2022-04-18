APC Not Islam That I Cannot Dump -Marafa

A former chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara State, Senator Kabiru Marafa, has said the party is not the religion of Islam which he cannot dump.

According to the Senator who dumped the party alongside former Governor of Zamfara State, Abdul Aziz Yari, the ruling party was not home to him.

Marafa said this while giving reasons for dumping the APC for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

“Politics is about winning elections and everything, so we cannot stay in a house that we are not needed,” Marafa said.

“As far as I am concerned, I am a fulfilled person as far as this project APC is called. If there is anything left, I am waiting to see how the architect of this cruelty meted out to the people of Zamfara State, how they are going to fare in politics.

“But for now, I am happy, I told them to their faces in Kaduna that they will never benefit out of the machinations they were doing at that time, that is Mai Mala and his co-travellers. And I’m happy that they have lost out and they have lost out disgracefully.

“APC is not Islam, it is my religion that I can not leave for whatever reason, but a political party, I can leave and join anyone of my choice,” he said.